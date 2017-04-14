Today in Source News Flash: Yes, DAMN. is finally here. And truthfully, KDot shook the Internet and music scene with this one. If you haven’t already, download, sit down, listen, and be humble. After announcing a June 30 release date for their Kickstarter-funded album, TLC has released the project’s first single – “Way Back.” Amazon is developing an animated children’s series tentatively called South Street Sounds and a live-action kids show with The Roots.

Rumor has it that Supreme is developing a collection featuring some of the most iconic Michael Jackson images. FILA just introduced their “Easter Pack” celebrating vibrant Spring colors.

President Donald Trump dropped the biggest non-nuclear bomb on Afghanistan yesterday, April 13. “The mother of all bombs” – 1,600-pound GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB) “targeted a system of tunnels and caves that ISIS fighters use to move around freely,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said.

The season is officially over and the 2017 NBA Playoffs begin tomorrow.

