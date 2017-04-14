Horace Grant is an NBA champion and has the disctinction of having one of the purest fall-away jumper for a power forward.
Appearing on Scoop B Radio on Friday evening, he went back in time and talked about the Bulls in the 90s.
Of distinction, he recounted what it was like playing against Michael Jordan in practice.
Man let me tell you, we thought this guy was just the devil, when I say the devil that’s out of respect,” Grant told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson by phone.
Grant continued:
“In terms of the way he practiced, we thought that we were the Detroit Pistons or the New York Knicks. This guy practiced so hard and if you weren’t on his team in practice you were his enemy. And that’s how driven this man was and that’s why you can say that he was the best player that ever played this game.”