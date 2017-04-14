Horace Grant is an NBA champion and has the disctinction of having one of the purest fall-away jumper for a power forward.

Appearing on Scoop B Radio on Friday evening, he went back in time and talked about the Bulls in the 90s.

Of distinction, he recounted what it was like playing against Michael Jordan in practice.

Man let me tell you, we thought this guy was just the devil, when I say the devil that’s out of respect,” Grant told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson by phone.