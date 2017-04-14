Sean Scott shook up the net back in February with his “Banned From TV” re-work “Been Waiting.” Not only has the record racked up over 75K+ audio streams, the original song’s creator Noreaga caught wind of it and gave his nod of approval publicly via Twitter. Today, the witty wordsmith returns in the official on screen interruption of the DJ SwanQo-produced tribute track and as expected it lives up to the hype.
The crafty cut will live on the Honor Roll recording artist’s forthcoming ScottSZN project and follows the release of his well received “Can’t Nobody Touch Us” single. Watch below!