The first “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” trailer was released today and it looks to be more intense than the previous film “The Force Awakens”. There is not much detail on the plot so far, but director Rian Johnson (Looper) seems to have made sure that this installment of the episodic series packs in the explosions and cements Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the Obi-Wan/Yoda role known from the original trilogy.

All we know so far from the trailer is Finn (John Boyega) is still injured, Poe’s (Oscar Isaac) StarFighter exploded, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is still rockin’ that crazy lightsaber, Rey (Daisy Ridley) is getting in touch with the Force and Luke Skywalker wants to end the Jedis.

Check out the trailer here: