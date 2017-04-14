The Gold Gods, the industry-leading street culture jewelry and accessories brand, is proud to announce Goldchella 2017, an in-store experience for music artists visiting Los Angeles, California during Coachella.

With no official affiliation to the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, but rather in alignment with, Goldchella 2017 is a weeklong experience at The Gold Gods flagship store for music artists visiting Los Angeles during the weekdays in-between the festival weekends.

Select guests will have the opportunity to custom-design their own Gold Gods piece of jewelry with The Gold Gods creative director and founder Cam Love.

