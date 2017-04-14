Pound for pound, Allen Iverson was one of the best to ever do it. He mixed hip hop and hoops all in one setting at the dinner table.

As a matter of fact in a recent interview with COMPLEX, the 6’1 retired Hall of Famer out of Georgetown took the blend a step further: “Hip hop and basketball and like peanut butter and jelly,” he said.

Iverson rapped himself and has a good ear for talent, which is why he picked the Notorious B.I.G. as one of his favorite rappers.

“He was the best ever! Simple as that, I don’t care what nobody say,” Allen Iverson told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson in a recent interview on Scoop B Radio Overtime. In recalling Big’s assortment of hypnotizing verses, on the 20th anniversary of his death [on Thursday, March 9], the NBA Hall of Famer pin pointed the one that stands out most to him being on “Young G’s”; a song on Puff Daddy and the Family’s No Way Out album.and of his favorite Bad Boy albums was “No Way Out.”

“One of his greatest verses is on the joint with Puff and Jay-Z,” he said. “He was crazy on that.”