Pusha T is a huge sports fan! The Virginia native by way of NYC caught up with Scoop B Radio at the Fountainebleau in Miami and talked about his fascination with Wes Unseld’s Baltimore Bullets jersey.

He also reminisces over some of his favorite throwback jerseys from the late 90’s and early 2000’s. Apparently King Push’s faves include the New York Knicks’ Patrick Ewing.

Click here to check out King Push and Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson chopping it up on Scoop B Radio Overtime.