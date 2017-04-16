Arsonal is an American battle rapper from Newark, New Jersey. He currently has 43 battles catalogued with over 42 million toal views. He has competed in major battle leagues such as URL and KOTD.

The Battle Rap King just released a new video titled “Go Hard” which was directed by Nimi Hendrix. The song has an upbeat tempo that you can vibe to. He speaks on having to grind hard throughout his years and stay true to his real team.

