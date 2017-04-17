Fresh off the heels of Carmelo Anthony’s Internet beef with New York Knicks president Phil Jackson, rumors of a split from his wife of seven years, LaLa Anthony, started spreading.

TMZ reported that a source close to the couple said the NBA season has been “extremely stressful on the marriage” for the past few months. Last week, LaLa moved out of their home into her own spot in New York. However, their relationship remains “amicable”.

The source of stress may be the Knicks disastrous season, or Carmelo’s future with the team. Regardless, we hope they get it together for the sake of black love.