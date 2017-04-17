Fresh off releasing his latest tracks “No Pressure (feat. Future)”, French Montana recently took to Instagram to tease the upcoming video for “Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee).” Last March, Montana and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd traveled to Uganda to film the visual for their melodic track. In Montana’s series of teasers, the video looks to highlight the youth of Uganda, as the Bronx rapper and Lee vibe out with the local community of Kampala.

French found the inspiration for the “Unforgettable” music video after watching a dance video of Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids on Youtube. The kids’ joyous street dancing inspired French to travel to his motherland of Africa to witness their moves up close and personal. While there, he was completely moved and energized by them as they showed him around their village, reminding him of his childhood growing up in Morocco, North Africa before he moved to New York with his family at the age of 13.

The poignant return to his motherland in Africa is underscored by French’s strong connec­tion to the Triplets Ghetto Kids, and to the emotional crowds of Kampala locals who embraced him on his journey. The pure joy they take in their music and dancing transcends the extreme poverty of the region. The entire project, now the subject of a deeply uplifting documentary film as well, also pays homage to French’s parents, who’s wedding day photo­graph in Morocco graces the “Unforgettable” track cover artwork.

Watch the Official Video for “Unforgettable” Here:

http://smarturl.it/UnforgettableVideo