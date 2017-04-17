Today in Source News Flash: Day 2 of Coachella Music Festival Future delivered a fiery performance, where he shared the spotlight with Drake, Migos and Ty Dolla Sign. J. Cole released his documentary 4 Your Eyez Only on HBO. In it hee gives a voice to the voiceless members of the black community in several areas of the United States. Lil Yachty dropped two new songs “Harley” and “Peek A Boo” featuring Migos. Now available to stream.

Fear of God pays homage to the Boston Celtics with 1987 Pop-Up Collection. The line includes basketball shorts, a hoodie with handmade chenille patches, a track suit, pullover jacket, and batting practice jersey.

The Shoe Surgeon delivers friends and family edition of the Copa Rose, with the “White Out.”

United Airlines changed its policy of booking the crews after last week’s incident involving dragging a passenger off of the plane. The company said that it will now require commuting staff and crew members to check into flights 60 minutes prior to departure.

First NBA Playoff games are now over. Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets lead 1-0.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat.