On The Rise: Atlanta’s Very Own, Made Man And Offset Come Together For The Visual For “Big Money”

Atlanta-based rapper Made Man plans to release his next project: Made 4 It and now releases a visual for “Big Money,” featuring Offset from Migos. The two show off bank rolls and go in verse for verse. Check out the full new visual!