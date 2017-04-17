From the south side of Chicago, Boi fLOYD, the rising rap artist has been going hard, grinding in the studio and on stages across the country recently performing at SXSW 2017 Music Festival, creating and sharing some of the dopest music of this era in hip-hop. Known for his single “Maserati Dreams,” Boi fLoyd has been featured on notable hip hop sites HipHopCanada.com, Respect Mag, WorldStarHipHop.com & More. Debut Album “For Better or Worse” features hit single Maserati Dreams, 2 Glocks, How You Do it, Swis Her Sweets and production from Chase Davis, C-Sick and Gettem Louie.