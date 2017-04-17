Police Are On the Lookout In Four States For The Facebook Killer

Federal and local law enforcements in about four states — Pennyslvania, New York, Indiana, and Michigan — are on a manhunt for Steve Stephens, who is an armed and dangerous fugitive notoriously known for fatally shooting 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr in Cleveland on Sunday [April 16th].

Godwin’s final moments were captured in a horrific video then later uploaded to Facebook, where thousands witnessed the blood shed.

The murderer claims to have “lost everything” to gambling, and would continue his murder spree until he speaks to his mother and a second woman assumed to be his former lover. Stephens uploaded a post that read: “I killed 15 today because of [the second woman.]”

As the frantic search for Stephens continues, the Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams issued the following statement the next day: “Our reach right now is basically all over the country … We are not going to leave any stone unturned.”

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said the FBI and other federal authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for any information about Stephens whereabouts.

Godwin, who is pictured below with his daughter Debbie Godwin, is remembered by his son as a “good man”.

This man right here was a good man. I hate he’s gone … I don’t know what I’m going to do. … It’s not real.

If you have any information about Stephens whereabouts, please contact your local authorities.