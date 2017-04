Weekend 1 [April 15th] of Coachella – the one and only singer/fashion icon Rihanna was spotted in the new Gucci Fall 2017 collection look as seen on runway.

Of course she gives nothing but RiRi vibes with this one. Adding her edge and choice of footwear from the runway look, this was a dazzling fit for the occasion. The body suit underneath the shorts and top sparkles in silver giving the everyday summer fit a more elegant couture spin.