Tyler The Creator Makes Catchy New Jingle For Bill Nye The Science Guy

Tyler The Creator has recorded the theme tune for Bill Nye’s new Netflix series.

Bill Nye Saves The World will be made available on the streaming service from April 21 and follows Nye’s previous show. Bill Nye The Science Guy.

The show shared a chat between Nye and Tyler, who discuss the theme song for Nye’s old program.

“The first one is really sick,” Tyler said. “I love the fast pace of it. You take out that snare, it could be a house song.”

Asked why he chose Tyler to write the new theme song, Nye replied, “He’s the man. He got the beat.”