Get the first look at the highly anticipated Supreme x Comme des Garcons x Nike Air Force 1 that is expected to release in May.

The anticipated Supreme x COMME des Garcons Air Force 1 will see a release. The shoe that features multiple eyes on the all-white silhouette has become one of the more anticipated releases of 2017. Nike Sportswear has been working really hard to push the Bruce Kilgore’s creation through high profile collaborations.

The Supreme x CDG x Air Force 1 was previewed again today and features dilated pupils on the side panel with CDG and supreme text and premium chrome lace dubraes. Check out images of the collaboration in the gallery below.