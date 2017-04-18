Kendrick Lamar‘s DAMN. is on pace to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. The rapper’s latest offering is on pace to become his third No. 1 album when it debuts on the chart next week.

According to Billboard, the album is projected to sell approximately 475,000 equivalent album units for the week ending April 20. HITS Daily Double reports that sales could go as high as 480,000 to 510,000 overall. If that happens, DAMN. could have the largest chart opening since the release of Drake’s More Life, which sold 505,000 units in its first week.