Kendrick Lamar just dropped the second video from his new album DAMN. for an album standout. Don Cheadle stars in the visual for “DNA,” which kicks off with Cheadle video by interrogating the TDE rapper.

“Kendrick Lamar, two first names, huh,” he says. “What the fuck is up with that?” Then Cheadle lip syncs the song, switching off with Kendrick. After this, K. Dot breaks into the street to roll dice with his friends. The visual, directed by “Nabil & the little homies,” features a new outro not found on the album version of the song, and ends with Schoolboy Q walking towards the camera before punching it out.

Watch the video below.