The legendary Volcano colorway is one of the best colorways KITH has produced, Ronnie Fieg has teamed back up with ASICS to re-create the Volcano 2.0 collection, which is set to release this Friday at all KITH locations.

The Volcano 2.0 Collection does pay homage to predecessors as they introduce the ASICS Gel Diablo, which dropped a little while ago. The ASICS Gel Lyte III comes in the iconic Volcano aesthetic. Ronnie revealed he had plans to do the colorway in 2013 but the hype around the sneaker was very over-whelming to overcome. Each pair was made in Japan with premium construction. Check out more photos of the KITH x ASICS ‘volcano 2.0″ collection in the gallery below.

You can also purchase a pair this Friday, April 21st at all KITH locations starting at 11am.