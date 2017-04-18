Giving back to the growing community in Los Angeles of course, Nike basketball and the legendary Kobe Bryant teamed up to create the mamba league. The inaugural season took place in four different communities with Watts, Whittier, West San Gabriel Valley and Monterey Park as kids were given a positive experience through hoops.

“This is more than just a competition,” says Bryant, who surprised the players by showing up to watch the Mamba Challenge tournament on April 15. “The league is about empowering players and coaches and seeing kids increase their self-confidence as young leaders both on and off the court.”

The Mamba league will be expanding through 2018 and will add more girls and boys to start on their hooping journey. Find out more info on the Mama League at Nike News.