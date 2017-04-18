Koly P, formally known as Kolyon, is back with his third mixtape titled Rap Game Messiah. The 20-track EP features Boosie, Zoey Dollaz, and more artists.

The Kodak Black affiliate has had Boosie’s attention since last year following the release of his regional dance wave and single “Do the Koly’On”. He also dropped two EPs last year, Koly Bible and Koly Luther King. Koly’s work ethic is probably what grabbed Boosie’s attention, and motivated him to bring the “Finesse” rapper onboard the Bad Azz Music Syndicate and co-sign his projects although he isn’t officially signed.

The self-proclaiming EP is a foreshadow of Koly’s mark in the game as the best, after serving four years in prison for robbing a McDonald’s and getting shot after his release.

The mixtape was released on April 18th, 2017 at 4:18 PM, on Koly’s birthday. Click here to listen to Rap Game Messiah.