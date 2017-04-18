Recently, fans raved about a song Rich The Kid played on his snapchat, leading to new inquires about who’s the artist receiving his co-sign. Fans from St Louis already knew what was happening, when Rich caught wind of the contagious single “Move” by 16 year old, break-out artist, King B – a D Con Ent signee from St Louis.

Nomo Ls‘. The two have been touring together on Rich’s Keep Flexin’ tour while recording and shooting visuals to release this year for King B’s debut project ‘‘. The official remix to “Move” featuring Rich The Kid is set release on April 25th and both artists will be sharing the content on their socials when released.

Check out the single!