Tyler, the Creator has teamed up with Bill Nye the Science Guy. The Odd Future rapper remixed the beloved television host’s classic theme song for his upcoming Netflix series, “Bill Nye Saves the World.”

“The first one is really sick,” said Tyler. “I love the fast pacedness of it. You take out the snare, it could be a house song.”

The rapper also opened up about “Bill Nye the Science Guy” and the show’s effect on children. “That show got kids to not hate science class,” he said. “That worked. That full on worked.”

Loved the original @BillNye The Science Guy theme song? Get ready for @TylerTheCreator's fresh new take for #BillNyeSavestheWorld. pic.twitter.com/cF2qZncPi5 — Bill Nye on Netflix (@BillNyeSaves) April 15, 2017

“It would come on Saturday morning before the cartoons,” he continued. “My favorite part was the location. It was always like this random… you never really knew where the wall ended. I always thought that was tight.”

“That was the whole idea,” said Bill. “That the world is the laboratory. Come with us. We’re having the coolest time because we’re in the world.”

That world sometimes featured hip-hop-inspired segments like “Water Cycle Jump,” a scientific take on the Kriss Kross hit “Jump.”

“Bill Nye Saves the World” hits Netflix this Friday (Apr. 21), and will tackle everything from sex, global warming to alternative medicine, technology, and more. Donald Faison, Steve Aoki, and Karlie Kloss are also slated to appear on the show.