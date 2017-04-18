Houston-bred rapper Ugly God has finally revealed the cover art and tracklist for his highly anticipated debut project The Booty Tape.

The Soundcloud sensation has gotten a huge following since his mainstream debut “Water” in 2016. Since then, he’s released three official singles in the last nine months in preparation and he finally revealed the cover art and tracklist for his debut release which is drawing near.

According to the tracklist, Lil Yachty, Ski Mask The Slump God and XXXTENTACION are the only features along with PARISVVS and HM Surf being the only producers featured outside of Ugly God himself.

Check out the tracklist, album art, and singles below.

Ugly God’s The Booty Tape Tracklist

1. “Welcome to the Booty Tape” (prod. by Ugly God)

2. “Fuck Ugly God” (Ugly God Diss) [prod. by PARISVVS]

3. “Booty Gang Captain” (prod. by Ugly God)

4. “Back to the Basics” (prod. by Ugly God)

5. “I’m a Nasty Hoe” (prod. by Ugly God)

6. “Bitch!” (prod. by Ugly God)

7. “I’m Tryna Fuck” (prod. by Ugly God)

8. “Undertaker” Feat. Lil Yachty (prod. by Ugly God)

9. “Stop Smoking Black & Milds” (prod. by Ugly God)

10. “No Lies” (prod. by Nikko Bunkin)

11. “LDC (Little Dick Clique)” [prod. by Ugly God]

12. “Like a Maverick” (prod. by HM Surf)

13. “GETOFFMYDICK” Feat. Ski Mask The Slump God & XXXTENTACION (prod. by PARISVVS)

14. “Water” (prod. by Ugly God)