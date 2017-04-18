According to Vogue Magazine, Timbs are now breaking out this Spring for the first time ever. However – Vogue is late! The Hip Hop community created this trend over thirty years ago.

Vogue posted a photo of model Karlie Kloss sporting the boots with a basic tee and denim look. Now their claiming this was innovative and the new classic style. It is common for the high fashion world to take from what the Black community sported for decades, and claim it as the “new” future look.

Last year “our” cornrows became “boxer braids” after Kim Kardashian wore them, and full lips were now praised after Kylie Jenner. Our community just wants our credit and some respect on our name, as Birdman would say!