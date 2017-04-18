Yasmeen is a singer-songwriter from Phoenix, Arizona. Her first single “Selfish” has been lauded by various premiere publications and even Grammy winning superstar Ne-Yo has also proven to be a fan, posting a video of Yasmeen to his Facebook page garnering over 500k views. Following up on the success of “Selfish,” she’s proving her range with the more uptempo “My Way.” Today, the single will be available across all streaming platforms for fans’ listening pleasure. The single features EDM producer Moody, and is produced by himself and Distant Cousins. Yasmeen lends her pen with this single, assisting in songwriting with Rashied Arekat.