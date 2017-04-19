After weeks of teasing the visuals for “No Frauds” on Instagram, the official video is finally here featuring the Young Money trio.
The Benny Boom-directed video is the first time the trio has made a collaboration in three years. The track is also notable for its shots targeted at Remy Ma. In a since deleted Instagram post, Nicki Minaj details how Young Money goes about diss records:
Diss records can’t be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here at Young Money, we don’t do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS and diss u ON them.
Prior to the release of the music video, Nicki teased the release of “Regret In Your Tears” with assistance from helmsman Mert and Marcus.
I’m feeling super generous today. Who’s ready for the #RegretInYourTears💧 VIDEO shot by the legendary, ICONIC #MertAndMarcus ☺️👅 @mertalas you guys are the best to ever do it. ♥️ thank you. Love you. “Regret in your Tears” is my fave song of all time. 😅🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 where should I do the premiere for this mini movie? LA? NEW YORK? MIAMI??? Di me lo