After weeks of teasing the visuals for “No Frauds” on Instagram, the official video is finally here featuring the Young Money trio.

The Benny Boom-directed video is the first time the trio has made a collaboration in three years. The track is also notable for its shots targeted at Remy Ma. In a since deleted Instagram post, Nicki Minaj details how Young Money goes about diss records:

Diss records can’t be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here at Young Money, we don’t do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS and diss u ON them.

Prior to the release of the music video, Nicki teased the release of “Regret In Your Tears” with assistance from helmsman Mert and Marcus.