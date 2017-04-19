Today in Source News Flash: The rollout for Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. is still underway. Yesterday, he dropped a surprise video for “DNA.” starring Don Cheadle. Chance The Rapper’s birthday celebration is Chicago reportedly raised over $100,000 for charity. On Monday, April 17, Aspire Music Group has sued Cash Money Records, alleging missing profits and copyright royalties stemming from Drake’s first six solo albums, which could end up totaling in the tens of million.

TDE has released a merchandise collection for Kendrick Lamar’s newest project and now we all can wear “DAMN.” T-shirts. Ronnie Fieg’s ASICS “Volcano” pack featuring models GEL-Lyte III and GEL Diablo will drop on Friday, April 21.

Steve Stephens, the Cleveland killer who posted video of the slaying on Facebook, killed himself in Pennsylvania after a police chase, officers said Tuesday.

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing. Last night, Chicago Bulls beat Boston Celtics in Game 2 111-97 and now lead 2-0.

