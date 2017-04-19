Isaiah Thomas has had a pretty rough week with the Celtics being down 0-2 vs the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Playoffs and the tragic death of his 22 year old sister Chyna who died in a fatal car crash. The Celtic guard finally has broken his silence on the tragic event with a statement today.

“I never could have imagined a day my little sister, Chyna, wouldn’t be here. She and my family are everything to me, so the pain I am feeling right now is impossible to put into words. This has been without question the hardest week of my life. At the same time, I have been overwhelmed by the love and support that I have received and couldn’t be more thankful to my friends, family, fans, the city of Boston, Celtics organization, and NBA community. I truly appreciate all the support you’ve shown me over the past couple of days and thank you for respecting my privacy as I continue to grieve and heal with my loved ones at this time.”

The Celtics next match-up will be on Friday, as of now Thomas has left the team to be with his family for their two-day break. Prayers up for the PG.