Norfolk, VA Hip-Hop collective, iLPackMobb is full of many diverse creatives that all offer a unique talent which make them a colossal movement in the 757. Today, one of the more lyrical and intricate faces from the Mobb, Jae R, debuts his highly anticipated EP, ‘Up Before The Sun‘ setting the tone for his 2017 takeover. The project host 7-tracks, all of which induce a vibe that lets it be known that Jae R is focused, determined, and ready to capitalize on his growing momentum. With a heavy introduction, “$un,” featuring fellow 757 native Mike Strong, and another collaboration featuring another Mobb member, Webb Swayze, its very clear what type of time Jae R is on. He’s Up Before The Sun, mapping out the blueprint for those that can relate to follow up from. Tune in.