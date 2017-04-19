Featured on Thisis50.com, Respect Mag, Boi-1da.net, Jeff K%nz is releasing his new project ‘Luxury and Degradation‘ to the masses. Midwest native rap artist Jeff K%nz has been blazing the trail with his consistent, energetic, bar for bar musical releases to date. Fresh off of SXSW Festival performance in Austin, TX he is capitalizing on branding himself as a stand artist to be reckoned with in 2017. Hailing from Urbana Champaign, IL, K%nz has gained notoriety and an emerging fan base from new singles T.S.Y.L (The Shit You Like) & TYPE. According to Jeff Luxury and Degradation means “The ugliness in the beauty of life,” with production from Rokmore, H. Kal-El (TheGr8Thinkaz) TheMachinez., IZZY and ANDY DeAngelo, Jeff not only challenges himself but silences the nay-sayers putting his city on the map.

https://soundcloud.com/thethinkaz/sets/jeff-knz-luxury-and-degradation