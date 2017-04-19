Nicki Minaj just released video for her single “No Frauds” which came as response to Remy Ma shortly after diss track “Shether.”

The visuals have been shot in London and heavily promoted on social media by the rapper. The features on “No Frauds” include Drake and Lil Wayne, which also announced the reunion of Young Money. Both rappers make cameos in the video.

Along with “No Frauds” Nicki released two other singles last month – “Regret in Your Tears” and “Changed It.” Reportedly, we can expect visuals for these two tracks very soon as well.