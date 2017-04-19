Prince‘s estate and Paisley Park have filed a federal lawsuit against sound engineer George Ian Boxill in hopes of blocking him from releasing Deliverance, an EP of six previously unpublished Prince songs. The EP was slated to come out Friday, on the first anniversary of the singer’s death.

The lawsuit claims that Boxill-who has also worked with artists like 2Pac and Janet Jackson-is “trying to exploit one or more songs for his personal gain at expense of the Prince Estate.” The suit also estimates the value of the unreleased recordings to be over $75,000, and Prince’s estate says Deliverance‘s release would violate a previous contract Boxill had with the late singer which stipulated that all of the recordings would remain the sole and exclusive property of Prince.

The press release issued Tuesday by Rogue Music Alliance-the Washington-based label releasing the project-reads:

“The songs were written and recorded when Prince was an independent artist, protesting what he saw as an unjust music industry,” RMA wrote in the release. “In the spirit of that independence, and in supporting Prince’s opinion of major label contracts, DELIVERANCE is being released independently.”

In the press release Boxill says: “Prince once told me that he would go to bed every night thinking of ways to bypass major labels and get his music directly to the public. When considering how to release this important work, we decided to go independent because that’s what Prince would have wanted.”

The estate is also seeking the return of all the recordings.