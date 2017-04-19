NFL Pro-Bowler Terrell Owens is a huge basketball fan. He can also ball himself; playing in celebrity games like Robinson Cano and CC Sabathia’s Roc Nation celeb basketball game and more.

He’s also a former NFL player, so he knows the business-side of it. That said, in a recent appearance on Scoop B Rado Overtime, Owens discussed his feelings on the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant bolting the Oklahoma City Thunder for greener pastures in teaming up with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

“KD, LeBron they played out the entirety of their contracts and now they become unrestricted free agents, what’s wrong with them going out there and shopping the market?”

Perceived to be the favorite in the NBA’s Western Conference, the Warriors added Durant as a piece to help spell Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green offensively. It has worked. Owens sees Durant’s decision as a prototype for all current players and he compares it to his time playing football with his NFL bretheren.

“I was in a situation like that,” Owens told Scoop B Radio host Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson while on Scoop B Radio Overtime. “Just say a guy has five years in his deal, he gets to that third year, organization, management cuts him, nobody says anything about the management.”