The All-White Version is coming soon…

No worries for sneakerheads, looks like Nike will be releasing yet another colorway of the flaming Air uptempo, the signature shoe of the legendary Scottie Pippen. The shoe will be featured in all-white with subtle reflective accents on the laces. The shoe was once released with a gum sole but this release will focus a bit more on the all-white color scheme.

A release date has not been announced for the pair but expect the shoe to release very soon, the predicted date is scheduled for May. Giants wideout Odell Beckham has been seen rocking a pair of the shoes already.

Update: The shoe will release on May 26. Check out images below.