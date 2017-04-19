Voice of iphone’s Siri explains Why She Won’t Tell You The Answer To Zero Divided By Zero

You know how when you ask your iphone what zero divide by zero is and Siri goes on a rant explaining it?

Okay, well if you’ve never asked or just and Android user, Siri says:

“Imagine that you have zero cookies and you split them evenly among zero friends. How many cookies does each person get? See? It doesn’t make sense. And Cookie Monster is sad that”

Appearing on Scoop B Radio Overtime, Susan Bennett, the voice of Siri breaks down why the heck Siri gets so snarky! Well, kinda!

Bennett told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson that she provides the voice of Siri to Apple and that it’s the programmers and computers actually determine exactly what Siri says.“What I did was record hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of phrases and sentences that were created to get all of the sound combinations in the language,” Bennett told Scoop B.

“So some of those sentences were pretty strange and didn’t always make sense. Then afterwards the computers and the technicians and programmers go into the recordings and extract sounds, form them into new phrases and sentences and those are what end up on your devices, so it’s an amazing process it’s called concatenation, so there’s a new word for the day for your audience.”

You learn something new EVERYDAY!