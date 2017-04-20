15 Movies to Watch During 420

Looking for movies to watch during this green holiday? Here are 15 new and classic suggestions for your 420 viewing pleasure.

1. Mac + Devin Go to High School

Snoop and Wiz? Bridging the gap between old school and new school stoners alike.

2. TED

420 Thought: How do teddy bears smoke if they don’t have lungs?

3. Pineapple Express

Honestly, every Seth Rogen movie would work on this list…

4. Don’t Be a Menace

Also any Wayans’ Bros movie…

5. Tropic Thunder

“I know who I am. I’m the dude playin’ the dude, disguised as another dude!”

6. Your Highness

Stoners with Swords.

7. Grandma’s Boy

A classic Adam Sandler movie minus Adam Sandler.

8. Super Troopers

Worst people to pull you over. Opening scene says it all.

9. Harold and Kumar Goes To White Castle

Just be sure a White Castle is nearby when you’re watching this instant classic.

10. This Is The End

Any Seth Rogen movie, any Wayans Bros. movie… seriously.

11. How High

A Red and Meth classic.

12. Old School

Will Ferrell at his finest.

13. Friday

“I know you don’t smoke weed, I know this; but I’m gonna get you high today, ’cause it’s Friday; you ain’t got no job… and you ain’t got shit to do. …”

14. Up in Smoke

Shout out to the first stoner comedy duo, Cheech and Chong.

15. Half Baked

With Dave Chapelle on his comeback, think they’ll make a sequel?