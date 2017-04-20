Looking for movies to watch during this green holiday? Here are 15  new and classic suggestions for your 420 viewing pleasure.

1. Mac + Devin Go to High School

Mac_o_Devin

Snoop and Wiz? Bridging the gap between old school and new school stoners alike.

 

2. TED

41_ted-poster-2

420 Thought: How do teddy bears smoke if they don’t have lungs?

 

3. Pineapple Express

MV5BMTY1MTE4NzAwM15BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwNzg3Mjg2MQ@@._V1_

Honestly, every Seth Rogen movie would work on this list…

 

4. Don’t Be a Menace

5523990

Also any Wayans’ Bros movie…

 

5. Tropic Thunder

292

“I know who I am. I’m the dude playin’ the dude, disguised as another dude!”

6. Your Highness

MV5BMTY2MDgwODIyMV5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwODc1NDQ0NA@@._V1_UY1200_CR90,0,630,1200_AL_

Stoners with Swords.

 

7. Grandma’s Boy

untitled

A classic Adam Sandler movie minus Adam Sandler.

 

8. Super Troopers

images-1

Worst people to pull you over. Opening scene says it all.

9. Harold and Kumar Goes To White Castle

item_98252_640px_b98a619b4baf4eaebe6e4effacc2f954

Just be sure a White Castle is nearby when you’re watching this instant classic.

 

10. This Is The End

images

Any Seth Rogen movie, any Wayans Bros. movie… seriously.

 

11. How High

How_High_poster

A Red and Meth classic.

 

12. Old School

v1-1

Will Ferrell at his finest.

 

13. Friday

v1

“I know you don’t smoke weed, I know this; but I’m gonna get you high today, ’cause it’s Friday; you ain’t got no job… and you ain’t got shit to do. …”

 

14. Up in Smoke

p193_p_v8_ab

Shout out to the first stoner comedy duo, Cheech and Chong.

 

15. Half Baked

a94730mhefu

With Dave Chapelle on his comeback, think they’ll make a sequel?