The horrific Facebook live video of 74-year-old Robert Godwin’s death remained online for almost two hours before being removed by the company. Steve Stephens, the 37-year-old killer explains in the video why he shot the elderly man in the head on Easter Sunday.

Facebook’s global operation’s vice president, Justin Osofsky, opened up on a blog post about how they have to step up in situations of removing dangerous content.

“We know we need to do better,” said Osofsky.

“As a result of this terrible series of events, we are reviewing our reporting flows to be sure people can report videos and other material that violates our standards as easily and quickly as possible.

The company has agreed to change how users report content and the speed of removal. Stephens resulted in killing himself after the killing and becoming the target of the national search on Tuesday morning.