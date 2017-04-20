Google & SWANK PR will host “The PR Trifecta” Workshop At Lake FX Chicago Creation Con Summit Friday April 21st at 1:00pm. Swank PR in partnership with the 3rd Annual “Lake FX Chicago” Creation Con 2017 Expo & Summit presented by Google, will host a power-packed workshop entitled “The PR Trifecta” Artist, Business & Branding Partnerships in PR in the Millennium Room (5TH Floor) of the Chicago Cultural Center, located at 78 E. Washington St.The PR Trifecta panel will discuss the multi layers of cross branding artist and brands through public relations and building partnerships. No brand can exist without the artist and the artist can’t be branded without great representation.

From the business aspect to the impressions, they co-exist. One can’t live without the other. Moderated by entertainment and sports journalist Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (CBS, RESPECT Magazine, Host of Scoop B Radio) the all-star lineup of panelists includes Brand & Lifestyle Curator/ Experiential Producer of Mosaic – Marc Glanville, Account Supervisor Engagement/Experiential at Burrell Communications – Dave Jackson, VP PR/Engagement Marketing of Burrell Communications – Tracy Anderson, Artist Management – Lyrical Eyes Management (Ashlee Bankz, Lil Durk, Tink), and Swank PR Founder and Owner –Briahna Gatlin. Lake FX Creation Con is the largest mid-west FREE conference for emerging artist and creators which Includes; A & R auditions for musicians, an interactive resource fair, free professional workshops, and free networking events.

Renowned music/entertainment executive Kevin Liles, co-founder of 300 Entertainment and CEO of KWL Management, will deliver the conference keynote address on Friday, April 21st, 5pm in the Cassidy Theater.

-Brandon Robinson

