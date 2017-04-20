Kevin Gilyard aka Kevin Gates will not be walking out of prison after serving five months on a six month sentence.

The 31 year old Gates was scheduled to be released March 24th, however, a warrant for weapons possession kept Gates behind bars at the Polk County Jail in Florida until he was released and turned himself in Chicago on March 29.

Gates is being held in Cook County Jail, being offered no bond after a bail hearing yesterday(April 19).

TheSource.con will update you on Gates’ circumstances behind bars as the story develops.