The longtime stalker of Malia Obama, the former first daughter of the United States, has finally been detained by police.

According to reports 30-year-0ld Jair Nilton Cardosa followed Malia to her Manhattan internship and found his way to the office in which she worked. Once finding her he put a sign up on her window asking to marry him.

Malia’s two secret service agents told the unknown man to leave premises immediately there after. He was stopped again two days later after following her again by her protective agents and identified.

The agents visited his Brooklyn apartment to question him when he revealed to be emotionally disturbed. They eventually submitted him to a psychiatric hospital for further evaluation.

Cardosa has not yet been charged but he is being considered for stalking and harassment.