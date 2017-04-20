Nicki Minaj, Drake And Lil Wayne Take To London in “No Frauds” | Source News Flash

Nicki Minaj, Drake And Lil Wayne Take To London in “No Frauds” | Source News Flash

Today in Source News Flash: Nicki Minaj released a video for her “No Frauds” single featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, you can watch it here. Mac Miller also released a visual for “Cinderella” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The video is over 12 minutes long and shows Mac in a nightclub, bathed in red light and in good company. Race With Jay Z is coming to National Geographic and it will explore how race has become the most pressing issue in the nation in the wake of the presidential election.

Adidas unveiled the first look at Futurecraft 3D in “Gray.” Ronnie Fieg revealed KITH’s “Volcano 2.0” collection – the key pieces of this SS17 collection include All-new Powell Pullover Simmons Short, Patchwork Williams Hoodie and Bleecker Sweatpant.

Following a sexual harassment settlement scandal, Fox News announced yesterday that Bill O’Reilly will not be coming back to the network.

NBA Playoffs: Houston Rockets lead now 2-0 after winning Game 2 against Oklahoma City Thunder 115–111.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat.