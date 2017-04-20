The Triple White is hitting shelves and will more than likely be the premiere sneaker for the summer. We are approaching a season where all-white is an exception and this summer will be no different. The Nike Air Max 2 Uptempo 94 Triple White is the next big drop sharing the all-white colorway.

Coming decked out in a Triple White motif in white leather and a mesh upper with white noted on the laces, branding, sole unit and lining.

We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the release date, sources have stated that the shoe could release on May 26th at a set price of $140. Check out images of the Nike Air Max Uptemp0 2 below.