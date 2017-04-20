Serena Williams is pregnant with her first baby.

The tennis star, 35, made the announcement on Wednesday by showing off her pregnant belly on Snapchat.

The athlete is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33.

Williams wore a yellow swimsuit and revealed she is 20 weeks along. The timing means she would have been around eight weeks pregnant when she won her record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January – where she beat her sister Venus 6-4, 6-4 in 82 minutes.

The victory during her first trimester returned her to world No 1 and she also became the oldest grand slam winner in the open era.

Serena’s rep Kelly Bush Novak confirmed the news, writing in a statement: ‘I’m happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall.’

‘The GOAT herself @serenawilliams took to Snapchat to announce she’s 20 weeks pregnant! Congratulations Serena!’ the US Tennis Association, organizers of the US Open, tweeted.