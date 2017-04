Bill O’Reilly tarnished the intellect of a generation, but at least we got Stephen Colbert out of it. As host of The Colbert Report, Colbert played a loudmouth conservative pundit largely inspired by O’Reilly. Colbert retired the character when he took over the reigns of the Late Show, but in the wake of O’Reilly’s firing from Fox News, he thought it was only right to revive the character so that he could say goodbye to his “Papa Bear.”