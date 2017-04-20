Happy 420 to you cannabis lovers! Start off today’s smokey celebration with our classic video playlist for the occasion.

420 has become prominent in culture and celebrated by many including some of Hip Hop’s greatest artists. While you may enjoy your session or nibble on your favorite edibles, sit back and relax to some of the best 420 vibe videos.

Background – 420 originated in the 1970s within a group of California high school students that went on a quest for cannabis plants. The time in which they executed the activity took place at 4:20pm and the numbers became a code for their communication.

 

 

Redman & Method ManHow High (1995)

AfromanBecause I Got High (2001)

FabolousWe Get High (2013)

Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Nate DoggThe Next Episode (1999)

Busta RhymesGimmie Some More (1998)

Snoop Dogg Gin & Juice (1994)

Kendrick Lamar A.D.H.D (2011)

A Tribe Called QuestElectric Relaxation (1993)

Ice Cube It Was A Good Day (1992)

Dr. DreLet Me Ride (1992)

Nelly ft. St. LunaticsRide Wit Me (2000)

Digable Planets – Rebirth Of Slick [Cool Like Dat] (1993)

Missy Elliott The Rain [Supa Dupa Fly] (1997)

Wiz KhalifaRoll Up (2011)

Cam’Ron ft. Juelz Santana – Hey Ma (2002)

A$AP Rocky Purple Swag (2011)

Juicy J  – Stoner’s Night (2011)

LunizI Got 5 On It (1995)

OutKast Prototype (2003)

Kid Cudi ft. King ChipJust What I Am (2012)

 

 

 