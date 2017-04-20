Happy 420 to you cannabis lovers! Start off today’s smokey celebration with our classic video playlist for the occasion.

420 has become prominent in culture and celebrated by many including some of Hip Hop’s greatest artists. While you may enjoy your session or nibble on your favorite edibles, sit back and relax to some of the best 420 vibe videos.

Background – 420 originated in the 1970s within a group of California high school students that went on a quest for cannabis plants. The time in which they executed the activity took place at 4:20pm and the numbers became a code for their communication.

Redman & Method Man – How High (1995)

Afroman – Because I Got High (2001)

Fabolous – We Get High (2013)

Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Nate Dogg – The Next Episode (1999)

Busta Rhymes – Gimmie Some More (1998)

Snoop Dogg – Gin & Juice (1994)

Kendrick Lamar – A.D.H.D (2011)

A Tribe Called Quest – Electric Relaxation (1993)

Ice Cube – It Was A Good Day (1992)

Dr. Dre – Let Me Ride (1992)

Nelly ft. St. Lunatics – Ride Wit Me (2000)

Digable Planets – Rebirth Of Slick [Cool Like Dat] (1993)

Missy Elliott – The Rain [Supa Dupa Fly] (1997)

Wiz Khalifa – Roll Up (2011)

Cam’Ron ft. Juelz Santana – Hey Ma (2002)

A$AP Rocky – Purple Swag (2011)

Juicy J – Stoner’s Night (2011)

Luniz – I Got 5 On It (1995)

OutKast – Prototype (2003)

Kid Cudi ft. King Chip – Just What I Am (2012)