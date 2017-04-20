Just Chief delivers his thought provoking, latest offering today ,​regarding a topic many of us can agree on is quite familiar in our neighborhoods; “Gentrification“. In the PocketDenim directed video, He addresses various everyday issues, such as life in his minority neighborhood, culture vultures, police brutality and other struggles.

You’ll catch Chief speaking on the agonizing battles of being powerless against law enforcement due to race, as well as feeling judged and degraded based on financial status. This is undoubtedly an identifiable track and video for anyone who has ever experienced poverty ridden, oppressed neighborhood living. Check out the visual below.