Cutting Edge! That’s the word that describes Rap duo YNC. The West Virginia based duo continue to prove themselves as a brand. YNC are quickly making a name for themselves in the independent Hip Hop scene and beyond. Their music has been featured on BET Jamz, Shade 45 on Sirius/XM Radio and more.

Group members Laron and Josh deliver vivid lyrics and smooth flows over stellar production. Their skillful wordplay and witty metaphors paint precise pictures. And their cadence and penmanship are top-notch. Last year the group was interviewed by DJ Envy on Hip Hop Nation. Also, they have worked with Yo Gotti, Dizzy Wright, Chingy, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Young Buck (of G-Unit) and many more

The dynamic duo aim high with their current single called “Ima Bout It” featuring Mike Jones. The single is a tour de force. Moreover, an explosive visual was shot for the song. The video is vivid, colorful and in your face. Additionally, the music video captures the energy and vibe of West Virginia. The chorus is infectious and catchy and it will stay stuck in your head for days. Check out “Ima Bout It.”