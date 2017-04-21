Today the office of Barack Obama announced that he would make his first public appearance as former president on Monday. The town hall talk will take place at the University of Chicago and will focus on “community organizing and civic engagement.”

“This event is part of President Obama’s post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world,” said his office in a statement.

The event marks the beginning of Obama’s reentry into public life, as the former president is scheduled to travel to Boston next month to accept the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. Obama will also meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, a trip that coincides with President Trump’s first overseas visit to a NATO summit in Belgium. It will almost mark the end of a three month period of considerable relaxation, which including a vacation in Palm Springs, California, a trip to a Caribbean island with English billionaire Richard Branson and a stay at an exclusive resort in French Polynesia.

Abs while during that time he has released public statements defending the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and supported protests of successor Donald Trump’s travel ban, The Hill reports that “Obama isn’t expected to use his events to go after his successor, even after Trump accused the former president, without evidence, of wiretapping him during the presidential race and blamed him for a series of foreign crises.”